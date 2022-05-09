Salvano un cucciolo pensando sia un cane: in macchina scoprono che è un coyote
Una famiglia del Massachusetts ha salvato un cucciolo dalla strada credendo che fosse un cane. In realtà si trattava di un coyote smarrito. L’animale è stato affidato alle cure del Cape Wildlife Center.
Continua a leggere
Una famiglia del Massachusetts ha salvato un cucciolo dalla strada credendo che fosse un cane. In realtà si trattava di un coyote smarrito. L’animale è stato affidato alle cure del Cape Wildlife Center.
Continua a leggere