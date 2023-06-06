Shalom Community exposed: a year-long undercover investigation unveils decades of abuse and deception



Backstair’s undercover investigation has revealed the hidden side of one of Italy’s most renowned therapeutic communities, the Shalom community. Violence, harassment and punishment perpetrated by nuns that has never before been shed light on.

Continua a leggere



Backstair’s undercover investigation has revealed the hidden side of one of Italy’s most renowned therapeutic communities, the Shalom community. Violence, harassment and punishment perpetrated by nuns that has never before been shed light on.

Continua a leggere

Continua a leggere



