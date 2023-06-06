Shalom Community exposed: a year-long undercover investigation unveils decades of abuse and deception

Di
Redazione NewsGo
-

Shalom Community exposed: a year-long undercover investigation unveils decades of abuse and deception


Backstair’s undercover investigation has revealed the hidden side of one of Italy’s most renowned therapeutic communities, the Shalom community. Violence, harassment and punishment perpetrated by nuns that has never before been shed light on.
Continua a leggere


Backstair’s undercover investigation has revealed the hidden side of one of Italy’s most renowned therapeutic communities, the Shalom community. Violence, harassment and punishment perpetrated by nuns that has never before been shed light on.
Continua a leggere

Continua a leggere


ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here